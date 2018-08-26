Stinchfield: MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Exploits the Uninformed

"The bottom line is you cannot dodge bullets. I don't care what gun they are being fired from, no one is dodging them. This is not The Matrix. This is the problem and this is what we are up against. You have people here that don't know what they are talking about, at all, and they come on and purport that they know that they are reporting the news when they are not. They are simply pushing lies on the American people, simply trying to exploit those that are uninformed." —Grant Stinchfield