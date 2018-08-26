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Dana Loesch: Disgraced Sheriff Israel Won't Release Tapes
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17 views • August 26, 2018
"There's nothing that would hurt any investigation by releasing this video. Now, the sheriff is locked in a legal battle with The Miami Herald and these other publications because he's now refused to release this video, and I think we should be asking why. Why is he refusing to release this?" —Dana Loesch
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