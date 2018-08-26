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Chuck Holton: Scott Israel Is a Politician, Not a Sheriff
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158 views • August 26, 2018
"Every time I see Scott Israel rushing to the TV cameras—because, you know he's never met a TV camera he didn't like. He's a politician more than anything. Every time I see him rushing to the TV cameras to A, throw his deputies under the bus or B, deny that he has any culpability at all in this … The bottom line if your name is on the door, as Sheriff Israel likes to say … that makes you responsible for the things that happen in your department." —Chuck Holton
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