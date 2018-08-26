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Dan Bongino: Criminals Don't Care About Gun Laws
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211 views • August 26, 2018
"Criminals don't care about gun laws. They live and thrive off violence. Whatever they are doing is not legal. They go and get their firearms wherever they want. They don't fill out any paperwork. They don't care. They have no problem getting their hands on guns." —Dan Bongino
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