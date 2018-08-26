© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Record Longest Inhale?
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • August 26, 2018
Using Ujjayi pranayama to slow down and direct the inhalation deep into the lungs, practitioners can increase inhalation and exhalation durations up to 30 seconds each, resulting in maximum oxygenation and carbon-dioxide release. To learn how important proper deep breathing is to your health, please watch the video "The Most Important Thing in Your Life": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7WdUK7jpd4
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.