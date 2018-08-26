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ALERT HEALTH: SWEDEN BIOLOGICAL HAZARD, HYALOMMA TICKS CARRY HEMORRHAGIC FEVER VIRUS
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34 views • August 26, 2018
8-26-18 DSCN7228 PICS OF TICKS
http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/database/?pageid=event_desc&edis_id=BH-20180826-64388-SWE
According to researcher Giulio Grandi it has been found to carry a hemorrhagic fever virus.
PICS OF TICKS
http://influentialpoints.com/Gallery/Bont-legged_ticks_Hyalomma.htm
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/hyalomma
Landskrona, Sweden, Nykoping, HYALOMMA TICKS, Asia, Europe, North Africa, pathogens, hemorrhagic fever virus,
http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/database/?pageid=event_desc&edis_id=BH-20180826-64388-SWE
According to researcher Giulio Grandi it has been found to carry a hemorrhagic fever virus.
PICS OF TICKS
http://influentialpoints.com/Gallery/Bont-legged_ticks_Hyalomma.htm
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/hyalomma
Landskrona, Sweden, Nykoping, HYALOMMA TICKS, Asia, Europe, North Africa, pathogens, hemorrhagic fever virus,
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