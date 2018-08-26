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A Very Important Press Conference about me.
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23 views • August 26, 2018
Calling a spade a spade.
Fake is fake!
Fake Press conference & Dissinformation for consumption.
A big effort to convince people that I was not a real victim because of a Johor Police protection racket.
When travelling to Malaysia, be very careful in Johor. Its right next to Singapore across the bridge! Be careful.
Johor is the top listed rape state in Malaysia according to official Gov. statistics.
Please share the travel warning & investigate before you go there.
We do not recommend the area.
Fake is fake!
Fake Press conference & Dissinformation for consumption.
A big effort to convince people that I was not a real victim because of a Johor Police protection racket.
When travelling to Malaysia, be very careful in Johor. Its right next to Singapore across the bridge! Be careful.
Johor is the top listed rape state in Malaysia according to official Gov. statistics.
Please share the travel warning & investigate before you go there.
We do not recommend the area.
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