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Anti islamization anti migrants quota demonstrators shout "Donald Trump" in feb 2016, Lj, Slovenia
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45 views • August 26, 2018
The government of Slovenia is a sellout. The slovenian government is run by the deep circle of the USA Democratic party, they installed a PM who is a comedy actor and his party lost the election to the right-centre SDS 12% (LMŠ) to 25% (for SDS), they laundered 1 billion USD of iranian terrorism money trough state owned bank NLB, the slovenian government is part of the criminal cabal of the "balkan warrior" drug trafficking syndicate, the slovenian government is part of a global money laundering
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