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Why Democrats Are Leaving To Join Team Trump
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3344 views • August 26, 2018
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews a young anti-Trump protester about what he thinks 'Make America Great Again' means. The anti-Trump protester asserts that he believes the phrase means 'make America white again'. Later, when Trump rally attendees are asked what 'Make America Great Again' means to them, they almost unanimously agree it means to make America's economy stronger and to bring back jobs.
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