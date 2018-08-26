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Michael & Denise Combs - Interview & Concert
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4 views • August 26, 2018
Michael combs - deep song writer with such classics as, Not For Sale, It Was Me, I'll Be Back, Remember Me and more. Winner of 2018 AGM Video of the year with, "Good Verses Evil". TCA Gold Award for, "Not For Sale" album. Denise works in the ministry with Michael and runs a nutrition business. Sir Raleigh their puppy, makes his media debut on ATN, lol!
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