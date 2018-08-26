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CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Schooled By Infowars Reporter
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2105 views • August 26, 2018
Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver runs into Jim Acosta and interviews him about Alex Jones being banned from several social media platforms. Weaver calls out Acosta for CNN's hypocrisy in calling for Infowars to be censored while pushing #FreePress.
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