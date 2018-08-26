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The Nadi Cleansing Breath - Alternate Nostril Breathing
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9 views • August 26, 2018
The Nadi Purification Breath or Alternate Nostril Breathing is one of the best ways to clear your sinuses if you have allergies, cold, stuffy/runny nose, snoring, asthma or other breathing problems. Inhale slowly and deeply into the abdomen through the left nostril while plugging the right. Then plug the left nostril and fairly forcefully exhale the entire breath out your right nostril. Squeeze your core muscles to expel every last bit of air, keep the left nostril plugged, inhale...
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