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Cowspiracy - The Sustainability Secret
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50 views • August 26, 2018
This documentary has finally made it to YouTube. Kip Andersen exposes the human behavior that's very likely doing the most destruction to our planet....and it's not what you've been told all these years, Plus, Al Gore is a liar. This should leave you questioning why hasn't the worlds' largest environmental organizations stepped up to the plate on this issue. Because the people running these so-called "environmental" outfits are part of the problem. They too don't want to change their lifestyle.
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