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CHP at Anti-Euthanasia Demonstration / CHP lors d'une Manifestation Anti-Euthanasia
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44 views • August 26, 2018
CHP's Deputy Leader spoke at an anti-euthanasia demonstration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 1st, 2016. www.chp.ca
Le chef adjoint du CHP a parlé lors d'une manifestation anti-euthanasie sur la Colline du Parlement à Ottawa le 1er Juin 2016. www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
Le chef adjoint du CHP a parlé lors d'une manifestation anti-euthanasie sur la Colline du Parlement à Ottawa le 1er Juin 2016. www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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