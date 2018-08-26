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Ron Gray: Sharia Law vs. God's Law
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109 views • August 26, 2018
In this presentation, former leader of the Christian Heritage Party, Mr. Ron Gray explains the difference between a legal system based on Sharia and the legal system we have in Canada today. He also describes some of the fundamental differences between Islam itself and Christianity, the basis of Canadian law and culture.
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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