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PhysGeog ... 2018 ... Mount Roraima - Mysterious Mountain
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17 views • August 26, 2018
Mount Roraima, at 2,800 metres, is the tallest tepuy (“Table Mountain” in Spanish) in South America. The name came from the Pemon word ‘Roroi-ma’, meaning “big blue green”. Trekking up its Venezuela side, the Gran Sabana takes you to the summit. While its cliff walls are only scalable by the most experienced of climbers, there is a path up the mountain’s natural ramp-like path (usually a two-day hike). In 1884 Sir Everardim Thurn became the first person recorded to climb Roraima.
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