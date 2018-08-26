They Said It Could NOT Be Done! ...Until They Saw Me "Cue The Beach"!

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Never give up on your dreams and have fun while you're doing it...
Champions Never Quit,
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Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
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http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com/2009/01/what-does-it-mean-to-be-champion.html