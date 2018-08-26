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NowThis Politics lies about Republican's hypocrisy
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10 views • August 26, 2018
Some blatant, intentional lies and attempt to deceive from NowThis producers Jorden Lisi and Ian McKenna. #FakeNews
*sigh*
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Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
Credits:-
Executive Producer: Me
Associate Producer: Myself
Writer/Producer: I
Technical Director/Graphics/Editor: This guy!
*sigh*
Like &/or Follow (all that good stuff):-
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2zQpuad
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2hazIdL
Tumblr: http://bit.ly/2iCyiMZ
Google+: http://bit.ly/2nFalmR
Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
Credits:-
Executive Producer: Me
Associate Producer: Myself
Writer/Producer: I
Technical Director/Graphics/Editor: This guy!
Keywords
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