Monika's Schaefer's Letter from a German Prison to Brian Ruhe

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This is the 6th letter I have receivred from Monika Scheafer, in prision in Germany because she apologized to her mother for not doing something to stop the Holocaust. Later she decided that she was wrong to chastize her mom.