Beware Bad Alkaline Water (It's NOT All About pH)

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Thirsty for more? Watch "Alkaline vs. AlkaLIZED Kangen H2 Water" here:
https://www.real.video/5826628546001
If you do want to learn more, you can start by watching the next video at the link above or by reading here:
http://www.championsneverquit.com/2018/04/two-different-kinds-of-alkaline-water.html
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
Find us at these websites or social media:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com