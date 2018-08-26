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NWO - Planned Demolition of America and World Trade by D Trump and J Kerry
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158 views • August 26, 2018
NWO - Planned Demolition of America and World Trade by D Trump and J Kerry
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
1)Trump predicted 911
2)John Kerry tells that trump Sanctions will due(kill the US Dollar)
3)Bush _ Kerry Skull and Bones Avoidance
4)John Kerry says WT7 was brought down in a Controlled Fashion (at 5:20pm on 9/11)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
1)Trump predicted 911
2)John Kerry tells that trump Sanctions will due(kill the US Dollar)
3)Bush _ Kerry Skull and Bones Avoidance
4)John Kerry says WT7 was brought down in a Controlled Fashion (at 5:20pm on 9/11)
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