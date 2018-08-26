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FILM 25—Spinning Spheres Of Energy Hover Over San Francisco
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22 views • August 26, 2018
July 24, 2018
When two new UFOs arrived in my night skies, I had the pleasure of watching and filming their very different ways of presenting themselves in our air space. Their surprising shapes, colors, and movements were a joy to witness, and an affirmation once again of the endless mystery of our skies and those that appear in it.
When two new UFOs arrived in my night skies, I had the pleasure of watching and filming their very different ways of presenting themselves in our air space. Their surprising shapes, colors, and movements were a joy to witness, and an affirmation once again of the endless mystery of our skies and those that appear in it.
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