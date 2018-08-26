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That Smell Off the West Coast is Cause for Concern
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30 views • August 26, 2018
This is a sample from the weekly radio show found at geoengineeringwatch.org Go there, learn more. The smell is a greenhouse gas being released from the sea floor which traps 100 times more heat than CO2, and is being accentuated by the spraying of chemicals in the sky.
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