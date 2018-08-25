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HUTraffic ... 2016 ... WHY Are Targeted Individuals Targeted?
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126 views • August 25, 2018
Why are Targeted Individuals (TIs) targeted? Pentagon documents tell about the new threat to national security. "Empowered individuals" are people whose crimes include: independent thought, unwitting influence on their community, and unpredictable behavior. . . . In this case, PERSISTENCE PAYS.
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