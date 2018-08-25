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Dr. Group Chemtrails Have Increased Aluminium Toxins in Soil and Air with Mike Adams Infowars.
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102 views • August 25, 2018
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Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment, cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
Zeotrex is an all-natural formula used to support the removal of chemicals and metals. combines the chemical and toxic metal cleansing ability of zeolites with powerful, toxin-eliminating herbs.
Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment, cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
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