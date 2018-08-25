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World Trade Center SEVEN: Barry Jennings Eyewitness; THERMATE + RDX Explosions
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45 views • August 25, 2018
Investigation: Thermate and RDX usage within WTC-7
Barry Jennings was inside World Trade Center Seven when the RDX and Thermate were detonated. Where WTC-1 and 2 were controlled demolition... floor-by-floor reduction to dust; WTC-7 was controlled IMPLOSION demolition...designed to insure the explosive gravity-assist descent of the Solomon Bros. Federal Building...into a predetermined foot print. As in the demolitions of WTC-1 and 2...NO AIRCRAFT WERE NEEDED.
Barry Jennings was inside World Trade Center Seven when the RDX and Thermate were detonated. Where WTC-1 and 2 were controlled demolition... floor-by-floor reduction to dust; WTC-7 was controlled IMPLOSION demolition...designed to insure the explosive gravity-assist descent of the Solomon Bros. Federal Building...into a predetermined foot print. As in the demolitions of WTC-1 and 2...NO AIRCRAFT WERE NEEDED.
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