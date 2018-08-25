Yellow Pesticides Removed From Tomatoes LIVE on Fox 13 News by Kangen Water, Tim McGaffin

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"Irie Coffee, Teas and Bobas" is using Kangen Water at their cafe. Chris Newhart is the co-owner of the restaurant. Marilee Lessley was there behind the scenes.
See a full demo of Kangen Water here:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.KangenDemo.com
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
LIVE segment aired at 7:45 am MST on January 3, 2017