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Dr. Group Amazing Health Benefits of Colloidal Silver Safe Yet Why is Government Against it.
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260 views • August 25, 2018
Ultimate Colloidal Silver Plus (from Youngevity):
https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/ultimate-colloidal-silver-plustm.html
(PORTION OF SALE GOES TO INFOWARS)
(NOTE: THIS PRODUCT ABOVE IS NOT CREATED NOR ENDORSED BY DR. GROUP)
Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment, cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/ultimate-colloidal-silver-plustm.html
(PORTION OF SALE GOES TO INFOWARS)
(NOTE: THIS PRODUCT ABOVE IS NOT CREATED NOR ENDORSED BY DR. GROUP)
Not evaluated by FDA, not treatment, cure of disease, not intended to replace the advice of your doctor.
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