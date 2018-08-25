Never Give Up or Quit On Your Dreams! God is With You! - Timothy McGaffin II (Utah Flash Tryouts)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(In this video I am the one dressed in the red shorts and the flattop.)
Never give up or quit on yourself or your dreams because God is with you. Never allow the world to put limitations on you or stop you from going after your dreams.
Timothy McGaffin II
Find me at: http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
Find my book, "Champions Never Quit: God Is Close By Your Side" here: http://a.co/d/fnlDqiy