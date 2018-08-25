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Censorship of Alex Jones, Infowars, and the silent. "Explicit"
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10 views • August 25, 2018
1. They did it
2. They lied about why (facebook and twitter both have said they are public) Face in congress and twitter threatened to sue Donald Trump because of him banning people.
3. They have their podcasters and media on repeat. Those people are the side show and pretend to be average citizens.
4. They never cover the other platforms and false attacks on these people. E-mail, payment, server, internet, and the other we havent even heard.
AJ was the biggie. Have there been more??
2. They lied about why (facebook and twitter both have said they are public) Face in congress and twitter threatened to sue Donald Trump because of him banning people.
3. They have their podcasters and media on repeat. Those people are the side show and pretend to be average citizens.
4. They never cover the other platforms and false attacks on these people. E-mail, payment, server, internet, and the other we havent even heard.
AJ was the biggie. Have there been more??
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