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VIDEO: Watch John Brennan Call For A Coup Against Trump On Bill Maher
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4796 views • August 25, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down former CIA Director John Brennan’s appearance on Bill Maher’s HBO show where he explained the establishment’s plans to unseat the president amid news Trump is looking into revoking the security clearances of multiple Obama holdovers. https://www.infowars.com/breaking-treason-master-john-brennan-unveils-coup-plans-against-trump-on-bill-maher/
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