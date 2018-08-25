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EXCLUSIVE! Trump Firing Of Sessions Imminent! 45 To Declassify Deep State Treason
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9535 views • August 25, 2018
President Trump is poised to launch his counter attack against the establishment, where he’s set to fire inept Attorney General Jeff Sessions, purge the traitorous moles within the Deep State, and declassify the much sought-after redacted information pertaining to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation and the phony “Russia collusion” probe.
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