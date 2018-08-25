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William Engdahl: Birth of the New Russia
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25 views • August 25, 2018
*Original Air Date: June 30, 2015
A discussion with risk consultant, geopolitical expert and best-selling author William Engdahl regarding his trip to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and what he calls "The Birth of the New Russia."
A discussion with risk consultant, geopolitical expert and best-selling author William Engdahl regarding his trip to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and what he calls "The Birth of the New Russia."
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