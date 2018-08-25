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WORLD TRADE CENTER DEMOLITION: RDX / Thermate Computerized Sequence-Detonation (Slow Motion)
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51 views • August 25, 2018
Marquis Who's Who In America (1999-2018);
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Investigation: Computerized Detonation of World Trade Center ONE...floor-by-floor (110); detonation chord (DETCORD) was not used. Hardened aircraft (a diversion attempt) were NOT involved in the controlled implosion demolition.
Conclusion: WTC 1, 2, and 7 were reduced using RDX cutting charges and thermate.
Who's Who In Science and Engineering (2000-2010);
Who's Who in the World (2002-2018)
Investigation: Computerized Detonation of World Trade Center ONE...floor-by-floor (110); detonation chord (DETCORD) was not used. Hardened aircraft (a diversion attempt) were NOT involved in the controlled implosion demolition.
Conclusion: WTC 1, 2, and 7 were reduced using RDX cutting charges and thermate.
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