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Black vs White and How It's Pushed On Us.
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14 views • August 25, 2018
Here's a couple of high profile people who correctly speak out against the social construct of Black vs White. Morgan Freeman certainly gets it wrong on his political choices, but gets this social issue 100% right in this short news clip.
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