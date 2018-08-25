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LAWHistory ... PERFIDY [legalized media lies] CONTROLS SOCIETY. EdwardVIII of Britain's story .....
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11 views • August 25, 2018
. . . has never been allowed to have been told by the media truthfully. The Press have told a false story for a century.
Why DOES Judiciary permit wholesale perjury and perfidy IN THE FOURTH ESTATE ? . . . This corrected version, the real story of Edward VIII's life, demonstrates HOW WRONG THE MSM [and WIKI] ARE ABOUT HISTORY ITSELF.
Why DOES Judiciary permit wholesale perjury and perfidy IN THE FOURTH ESTATE ? . . . This corrected version, the real story of Edward VIII's life, demonstrates HOW WRONG THE MSM [and WIKI] ARE ABOUT HISTORY ITSELF.
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