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The Good News
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3 views • August 25, 2018
God loves us all so much. He created us to have a relationship with him – but something went wrong! Even if you’re a really good person, there is nothing you can do to get right with God on your own. But God has made a way – and he's made it so simple. Watch this short video to understand God’s plan for the forgiveness of your sins and the hope you have for eternal life with him the kingdom of heaven!
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