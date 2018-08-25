Why Are So Many People Filling Water Jugs at the Kangen Water Office in Los Angeles, California

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Countless people all day long coming into the Kangen Water (Enagic) office in Los Angeles filling up their water jugs from the long line of machines over and over because the water works!
Spread the Message of Liberty!
Never never never never never never give up!
Find us here or on social media:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II