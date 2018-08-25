© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revolution Lily Blocked in Malaysia Shadowbanned for seeking Justice!
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • August 25, 2018
What part about "Censoring Victims to speak about crime DOES NOT WORK!" do they not understand.
A Malaysian Police department in which certain cops demand protection money in a protection racket.
Other cop from Skudai branch, rapes Indonesian maid who came to the police department for help.
Yet another 7 or so Muar branch cops were filmed having a blast in a Mafia Gambling Den.
You cant make this stuff up. Some Malaysian police departments have serious problems with ethics, moral & corruption.
A Malaysian Police department in which certain cops demand protection money in a protection racket.
Other cop from Skudai branch, rapes Indonesian maid who came to the police department for help.
Yet another 7 or so Muar branch cops were filmed having a blast in a Mafia Gambling Den.
You cant make this stuff up. Some Malaysian police departments have serious problems with ethics, moral & corruption.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.