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LAS VEGAS "shooter" and FBI ASSET: Stephen Paddock; FBI Asset Marilou Danley
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41 views • August 25, 2018
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Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock, worked for the FBI, according to credit application data the Australian national reported as part of a loan application.
DANLEY fingerprints were found on Paddock’s horde of ammunition packed into unused rifle magazines.
Intelligence obtained from consumer credit reporting bureaus show Danley claimed the “Federal Bureau of Investigation” as her place of employment.
Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock, worked for the FBI, according to credit application data the Australian national reported as part of a loan application.
DANLEY fingerprints were found on Paddock’s horde of ammunition packed into unused rifle magazines.
Intelligence obtained from consumer credit reporting bureaus show Danley claimed the “Federal Bureau of Investigation” as her place of employment.
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