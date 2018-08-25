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David Brock’s Ministry Of Truth
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3598 views • August 25, 2018
Released in 2017, David Brock’s classified documents representing the progressive groups Shareblue Media, Media Matters, Crew, and American Bridge uncovered a battle plan where corpracratic strings are pulled and fundamental free speech laws are crossed. And a ministry of truth emerges from the Soros network of non profits. A mission statement that basically says if you can't beat em' ....destroy them.
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