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Former CIA Director's Treasonous Lies Exposed
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11143 views • August 25, 2018
The left’s constant barrage of death threats regarding the Commander in Chief has become par for the course. All in thanks to the narrative developed by the groaning sore losers from the Intelligence community.
Brennan’s delusional mind has even lead him to believe he can sue the President over his cherished Security Clearance. And as expected, all is not well in Treasonville.
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Brennan’s delusional mind has even lead him to believe he can sue the President over his cherished Security Clearance. And as expected, all is not well in Treasonville.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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