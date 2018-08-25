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Chinese Style Censorship Has Come To America!
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2451 views • August 25, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the Chinese censorship model being hastened by the technocrats, their minions in the U.S. Congress and the EU's bitter clingers of the New World Order nightmare. What we are witnessing and experiencing at Infowars is a globalist push towards true totalitarianism against a rising tide of populism.
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