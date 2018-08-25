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America Makes Its Decision
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2885 views • August 25, 2018
Alex Jones addresses the ban by Silicon Valley now that the smoke has begun to clear. It is painfully obvious now that the left's disgust for American values will come back to haunt them. Their disregard for providence and the most fundamental law of the land stands to overshadow the events surrounding the Sherman Anti Trust Dilemma of 1890.
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