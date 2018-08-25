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Technocrats Have Stolen The 1st Amendment
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889 views • August 25, 2018
Americans under the New totalitarianism spearheaded by Google, Facebook, and all the other anti American social media. With the completely unconstitutional shadow banning, followed by a full on banning of alternative media. Americans can now return to their legalized propaganda fest of spun narratives like the outrageous watering down of a horrendous terror cell in New Mexico.
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