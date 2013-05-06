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Infowars Nightly News Monday May 6 2013 Full Length
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On the May 6, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight speaks with New Hampshire Representative Stella Tremblay about the her outspoken take on the Boston Bombings being a false flag operation. She based her information on what was reported at Infowars and has been denounced as a pariah by the mainstream media. News Covered: Talk Show Host Calls For Armed March On D.C.,
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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