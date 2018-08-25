WAVES OF SOLACE by INFINITE MINDSCAPE (Hybrid Cinematic Ambient Music)

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Waves of Solace by INFINITE MINDSCAPE is the official music video from the album 'SPACE'. The music is a mix of ambient, cinematic, new age, retro synth, and other electronic music influences. If you like artists like Tangerine Dream, Vangelis, or even Hans Zimmer you should check out this album.
Bandcamp: https://infinitemindscape.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/infinitemindscape