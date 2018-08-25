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The "Nat Hentoff" Effect
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4 views • August 25, 2018
As a patriot & God-fearing woman, it's my duty to help preserve this nation's unalienable rights He generously gifted us. The late Nat Hentoff, #1stA defender, classic liberal, & prolific author in his fictional account, THE DAY THEY CAME TO ARREST THE BOOK, has said "Free Speech For Me, But Not For Thee" in the frightening precedent ahead. #IAmNatHentoff
& #IAmAlexJones in upholding free speech in this vein, or we all become George Orwell. Please share this video. I thank you for watching.
& #IAmAlexJones in upholding free speech in this vein, or we all become George Orwell. Please share this video. I thank you for watching.
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