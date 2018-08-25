They Need Your Help

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9 views • August 25, 2018
Animals
with albinism are beautiful past words--you've seen them. But those with this condition in Tanzanis, propelled by dangerous myths, are slain, intentionally disfigured, or subject to poverty because no one will hire them. This malicious treatment of albinos in Tanzania must end. Although the UN has addressed this frightening reality for many with a genetic condition still grossly misunderstood, as a world, we HAVE to do more to help. Updates to come, and I thank you for watching.
with albinism are beautiful past words--you've seen them. But those with this condition in Tanzanis, propelled by dangerous myths, are slain, intentionally disfigured, or subject to poverty because no one will hire them. This malicious treatment of albinos in Tanzania must end. Although the UN has addressed this frightening reality for many with a genetic condition still grossly misunderstood, as a world, we HAVE to do more to help. Updates to come, and I thank you for watching.
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