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Strucured Water and Why its So Good For You
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312 views • August 25, 2018
Structured water is something that happens naturally in environments where water passes through large mountains rivers and streams. Structured water stores energy, much like a battery. Our bodies are filled with structured water naturally, so drinking more structured water is like recharging the liquid battery of the body. The result: YOU FEEL GREAT WHEN YOU DRINK STRUCTURED WATER!
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